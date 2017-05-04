Reports from Cuba: Havana is collapsing
In the municipality of Centro Habana, which for years has witnessed buildings collapse, what happened at the corner of Amistad and San Miguel , in the neighborhood of ColA3n, did not constitute news because of the collapse itself, but rather because there were no fatalities as a result of it. In the early hours of Tuesday, April 18 the old building, about to turn 100 years old, and home to more than 100 families, gave way.
