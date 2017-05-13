Reports from Cuba: Government unleashed a crackdown on journalists after Hurricane Matthew
As an example of government repression, the report points to pressures on the magazine 'Convivencia', which culminated in the arrest of its editor, Karina Galvez. The independent Cuban press has been especially harassed after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in the eastern part of the country.
