Reports from Cuba: Government unleash...

Reports from Cuba: Government unleashed a crackdown on journalists after Hurricane Matthew

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

As an example of government repression, the report points to pressures on the magazine 'Convivencia', which culminated in the arrest of its editor, Karina Galvez. The independent Cuban press has been especially harassed after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in the eastern part of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC