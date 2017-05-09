Reports from Cuba: Eating steak and fries is a luxury in Cuba
Before 1959, in many Cuban households, eating fried steak for lunch or dinner, with white rice and fries was not a luxury. On an afternoon like any other, an underground seller of beef, living in the southeast of Havana, bought flank steaks wholesale from a slaughterer, to then sell them to private restaurants and neighbours who could afford them.
