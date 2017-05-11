Reports from Cuba: Castro regime calls on Cubans to donate more...
In April the organization Archivo Cuba censured the Cuban Government for pocketing some 34,5 million dollars from the sale of blood plasma in a single year. As an apparent response to this complaint, which Archivo Cuba presented in a report sent to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, the Ministry of Public Health has initiated a campaign that includes the distribution of brochures on the importance of the blood donations gathered, but without mentioning their sale.
