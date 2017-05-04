Raul Castro's daughter says his successor may surprise Cubans

Cuba's President Raul Castro uses binoculars to watch the May Day march at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba on May 1. - AP Photo HAVANA : One of the highest-profile members of Cuba's ruling family said Wednesday that the country could be surprised by the person who succeeds her father as president. Mariela Castro's uncle Fidel led Cuba for a half century before he was succeeded as president by her father, Raul Castro, who has said he plans to step down in February.

