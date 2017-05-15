Peru's Belmond Andean Explorer

Peru's Belmond Andean Explorer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Lorenzo Sousa, Chairman of Peru Rail and founder of Peru Belmond Hotels tells the Miami Herald about the Andean Explorer experience. Infinity Falls, inspired by South America's rainforests, will feature a 40-foot plunge, which SeaWorld says will be the world's tallest river rapid drop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC