On the hunt for Cuba's underground ar...

On the hunt for Cuba's underground arcades

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Polygon

Where arcades in places like North America and Japan are often large expanses of space packed with buzzing, screaming, pinging machines and people jostling for their turn at the joystick, Cuba's arcades are a much more laid back affair. While pinball machines have a history that can be traced back to the 1700s, it wasn't until the 1970s, with the advent of the integrated circuit chips, that home consoles and modern arcades began popping up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Polygon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC