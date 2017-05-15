Muggy day at Guant namo Bay war court
An all-volunteer organization linking cat lovers across the water seeks to rescue and in some instances foster the hundreds of feral cats at U.S. Navy base, GuantA namo Bay. Defense attorney Walter Ruiz on the rainstorm that drowned out argument at the maximum-security courtroom Friday, March 24, 2017 at the US Navy base at GuantA namo Bay, Cuba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
