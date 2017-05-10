Melia to boost tourism in Cuba by adding 8 hotels under its Melia,...

Melia to boost tourism in Cuba by add...

Melia Hotels International announced during the International Tourism Fair in Cuba that it will extend its presence in the centre of the island with the addition of 8 hotels, while also assisting in promoting multi-destination vacations. The new hotels mean that the company will operate five of its brands in Cuba: Melia, Paradisus, Innside by Melia, Sol by Melia, and Tryp

