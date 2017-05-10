Melia Hotels International Gremio Toneleros, 24. Poligono Industrial Son Castello Palma de Mallorca, 07009 Spain Phone: +34 971 22 44 00 Fax: +34 971 22 44 08 Visit Website Melia to boost tourism in Cuba by adding 8 hotels under its Melia, Sol by Melia and Innside by Melia brands Melia to boost tourism in Cuba by adding 8 hotels under its Melia, Sol by Melia and Innside by Melia brands Melia to boost tourism in Cuba by adding 8 hotels under its Melia, Sol by Melia and Innside by Melia brands The new hotels mean that the company will operate five of its brands in Cuba: Melia, Paradisus, Innside by Melia, Sol by Melia, and Tryp Melia Hotels International announced during the International Tourism Fair in Cuba that it will extend its presence in the centre of the island with the addition of 8 hotels, while also assisting in promoting multi-destination vacations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.