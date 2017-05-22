Melia adds 8 hotels in Cuba.

The new hotels mean that the company will operate five of its brands in Cuba: Meli, Paradisus, Innside by Meli, Sol by Meli, and Tryp with a total of 931 rooms. Meli Hotels International announced during the International Tourism Fair in Cuba that it will extend its presence in the centre of the island with the addition of 8 hotels, while also assisting in promoting multi-destination vacations.

