Little Havana's First Museum, El Muse...

Little Havana's First Museum, El Museo de Little Havana, Is Coming To Calle Ocho

Yesterday

If you've ever argued with your friends over whether Jewish people or Cuban people resided in Miami first, you'll soon have your answer. Little Havana's first-ever museum, El Museo de Little Havana , is set to open and tell the rich story of the area, through its Cuban history and beyond.

Chicago, IL

