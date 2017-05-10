LGBTQ Americans now in Havana meeting...

LGBTQ Americans now in Havana meeting with fellow activists

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A delegation of American LGBTQ advocates are in Havana to meet Saturday with "leaders of Cuban society" who are demanding the government there recognize marriage for same-sex couples and create legal protections for transgender Cubans. The group from the U.S., organized by Cuban-American civil-rights attorney Tico Almeida, includes Brad Sears, executive director of the Williams Institute think tank at UCLA Law School; trans activist Dana Beyer, executive director of Gender Rights Maryland; and Nadine Smith, CEO of Equality Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC