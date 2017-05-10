LGBTQ Americans now in Havana meeting with fellow activists
A delegation of American LGBTQ advocates are in Havana to meet Saturday with "leaders of Cuban society" who are demanding the government there recognize marriage for same-sex couples and create legal protections for transgender Cubans. The group from the U.S., organized by Cuban-American civil-rights attorney Tico Almeida, includes Brad Sears, executive director of the Williams Institute think tank at UCLA Law School; trans activist Dana Beyer, executive director of Gender Rights Maryland; and Nadine Smith, CEO of Equality Florida.
Read more at The Miami Herald.
