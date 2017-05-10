Largest Cuban mining project nears co...

Largest Cuban mining project nears completion

HAVANA, Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba -- The Castellanos Project, the largest Cuban mining investment located in the westernmost province of Pinar del Rio, will be operational in July. Cuban Vice-President Ramiro Valdes visited the site along Energy and Mining Minister Alfredo Lopez, where they were informed that the works are already at 72 percent of full completion.

Chicago, IL

