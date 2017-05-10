KSU architecture class steams up Glen...

KSU architecture class steams up Glenville daycare center with Cuban-style makeover

The body heat of a hundred design aficionados and neighborhood residents literally steamed up the big windows of the former Winnie's Nursery on East 105th Street on the evening of Friday, May 5, as a chilly rain fell on the unheated facility. Everyone came to see the results of a five-week remodeling blitz at the daycare center building performed by Kent State University graduate students in architecture, urban design and landscape architecture.

