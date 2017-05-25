Katie Walsh reviews Buena Vista Socia...

Katie Walsh reviews Buena Vista Social Club: Adios

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The 1997 "Buena Vista Social Club" album and Wim Wenders' accompanying 1999 tour documentary re-introduced the world to the long-forgotten, yet infectious Cuban sound of son. Lucy Walker's follow-up, "Buena Vista Social Club: Adios," is both prequel and sequel to Wenders' film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC