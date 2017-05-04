Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil Signs on for Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl
Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Teen Choice nominee, Imagen Award winner and Broadway actor Jaime Camil, of CW's Jane the Virgin, has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, the 2001 international phenomenon which will be this summer's annual staged musical at the Bowl. Camil will play the role of Sam Carmichael.
