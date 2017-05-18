Inside Cuba

Lori Hedges and son Tyler Hedges are pictured with their host family outside the house in Havana, from left to right, Lori Hedges, Yanara Socorro, Tyler Hedges, Yeny Olazabal, and Anibal Gonzalez. A woman on a balcony participates in what seems to be a national pastime in Cuba - people watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.