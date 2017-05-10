In Bogota, Security Council pledges support to Colombia's efforts to implement peace process

President Juan Manuel Santos CalderA3n of Colombia , greets Ambassador Elbio Roselli, President of the Security Council for the month of May, in the Colombian capital BogotA . Photo: UN Mission/Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno 4 May 2017 – In Colombia to acknowledge and to witness first-hand both the progress and the challenges of carrying out the aims of a hard-won peace deal, a delegation from the United Nations Security Council today met President Juan Manuel Santos and applauded the country as an example for overcoming difficulties and setbacks to bring to an end more than a half a century of conflict.

