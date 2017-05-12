Huge cut in Venezuela's oil exports t...

Huge cut in Venezuela's oil exports to Cuba costing its colonial masters in Havana millions

As the crisis in Venezuela worsens with each passing day, that country's colonial masters in Havana are losing millions of dollars. The importation of cheap subsidized Venezuelan oil is down a whopping 97%.

