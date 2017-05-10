Huawei's P10 wins Best Camera Smartphone Award
Huawei Tech Investment Co., Ltd. announced that Huawei Consumer Business Group the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer was recently awarded Best Camera Smartphone by the Technical Image Press Association , the photographic and imaging equivalent of Academy Awards in cinema, for its P10 smartphone. The General Assembly of TIPA gathered in Havana, Cuba to vote for the Best Imaging Products of 2017 in 40 categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC