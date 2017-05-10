Huawei's P10 wins Best Camera Smartph...

Huawei's P10 wins Best Camera Smartphone Award

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Huawei Tech Investment Co., Ltd. announced that Huawei Consumer Business Group the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer was recently awarded Best Camera Smartphone by the Technical Image Press Association , the photographic and imaging equivalent of Academy Awards in cinema, for its P10 smartphone. The General Assembly of TIPA gathered in Havana, Cuba to vote for the Best Imaging Products of 2017 in 40 categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC