Huawei's P10 wins Best Camera Smartphone Award

Huawei Tech Investment Co., Ltd. announced that Huawei Consumer Business Group the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer was recently awarded Best Camera Smartphone by the Technical Image Press Association , the photographic and imaging equivalent of Academy Awards in cinema, for its P10 smartphone. The General Assembly of TIPA gathered in Havana, Cuba to vote for the Best Imaging Products of 2017 in 40 categories.

