Havana, Cuba, to Host AES Latin American Conference 2017 in JuneBy PR Staff - " 5/26/2017

New York, NY - The 2017 Audio Engineering Society Latin American Conference is now less than a month away. The Fabrica de Arte Cubano in Havana, Cuba, is the venue for the "Conferencia Latinoamericana," taking place June 17 and 18. "This is the first-ever international event that the Audio Engineering Society has held in Cuba," shares Conference Co-Chair Andres Mayo.

