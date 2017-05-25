Havana, Cuba, to Host AES Latin Ameri...

Havana, Cuba, to Host AES Latin American Conference 2017 in JuneBy PR Staff - " 5/26/2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pro Sound News

New York, NY - The 2017 Audio Engineering Society Latin American Conference is now less than a month away. The Fabrica de Arte Cubano in Havana, Cuba, is the venue for the "Conferencia Latinoamericana," taking place June 17 and 18. "This is the first-ever international event that the Audio Engineering Society has held in Cuba," shares Conference Co-Chair Andres Mayo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC