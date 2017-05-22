First Cuba-based local U.S. televisio...

First Cuba-based local U.S. television reporter worked in D.C.

The first reporter from a local U.S. television station who is based in Cuba once worked in D.C. Hatzel Vela, who is a reporter for WPLG, a South Florida television station, and photojournalist Brian Ely have been based in Havana since January. Vela - who was a reporter at WJLA from 2012-2014 - and Ely must return to the U.S. once a month as part of the agreement that WPLG has with the Cuban government.

Chicago, IL

