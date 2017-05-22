First Cuba-based local U.S. television reporter worked in D.C.
The first reporter from a local U.S. television station who is based in Cuba once worked in D.C. Hatzel Vela, who is a reporter for WPLG, a South Florida television station, and photojournalist Brian Ely have been based in Havana since January. Vela - who was a reporter at WJLA from 2012-2014 - and Ely must return to the U.S. once a month as part of the agreement that WPLG has with the Cuban government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC