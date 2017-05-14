Feature: Cuba looks to diversify suga...

Feature: Cuba looks to diversify sugarcane products

Cuba is looking to make the most of its key cash crop by diversifying the range of products it derives from sugarcane, such as rum, candy and cattle feed. Demand for sugarcane products is stronger than for plain sugar, notes state-owned sugar producer AZCUBA, and they would help Cuba better weather the fluctuating prices of sugar on the international market.

Chicago, IL

