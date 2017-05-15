Feature: Cuba boosts childbirth with benefits as population ages

On the second Sunday in May, Cuba celebrates Mother's Day with unique fervor: phone lines collapse from overload, people scramble to buy flowers before they sell out, and restaurants are packed to the rafters with extended families. For more than a decade, Kenia Coba, a young resident of the central province of Cienfuegos, about 220 km southeast of Havana, dreamed of one day being the center of that attention.

