EXCLUSIVE: Cuban LGBT activist faces growing persecution
An independent Cuban activist says the government continues to target him because he publicly criticizes President RaAol Castro's daughter who spearheads LGBT-specific issues on the communist island. Nelson Gandulla, president of the Cuban Foundation for LGBTI Rights, told the Washington Blade on May 16 during an exclusive interview at his home on the outskirts of the city of Cienfuegos that three security officials interrogated him for two and a half hours last December.
