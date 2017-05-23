Estefan Kitchen: The Design District ...

Estefan Kitchen: The Design District Goes Cuban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

At Estefan Kitchen in the Design District, a trio of musicians kicks things up a notch as soon as the clock strikes 9. A young woman in barely there shorts and her father dance salsa beautifully, while next to them a gentleman in his late 80s starts doing the twist. He gets down so low that for a moment it's unclear whether he'll make it back up - but sure enough he does, which earns him a round of applause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC