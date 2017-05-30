Eight Jamaicans to pursue medical stu...

Eight Jamaicans to pursue medical studies in Cuba

Friday May 26 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Another eight Jamaicans will be pursuing medical studies in Cuba starting in September under the Jamaica/Cuba Bilateral Scholarship Programme.They are Jamila Brown, Regina Smith, Tony Brodnock, and Trishauna Thompson, who will be studying for Doctor in Medicine degrees; Sovia Brown, will read for Master of Science Degrees in Medical Imaging and Radiation Physics; Chad-Wayne Clarke, Health Sciences; Taneisha Atkinson, Associate Degree in Cytology, Histology and Thanatology; and Dr Dianna Maria Cleary, Paediatrics. The students were officially presented with their scholarships during a ceremony held at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba yesterday.

Chicago, IL

