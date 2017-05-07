Ecuador's Correa visits Cuba, pays homage to dead apartheid dictator Fidel Castro
Of course, Ecuador's wannabe dictator Rafael Correa was not going to visit Cuba and miss making a stop at Fidel Castro's grave to pay homage to the murderous and brutally repressive apartheid dictator. Fidel and Raul Castro have been Correa's mentors for many years.
