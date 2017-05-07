Ecuador's Correa visits Cuba, pays ho...

Ecuador's Correa visits Cuba, pays homage to dead apartheid dictator Fidel Castro

Of course, Ecuador's wannabe dictator Rafael Correa was not going to visit Cuba and miss making a stop at Fidel Castro's grave to pay homage to the murderous and brutally repressive apartheid dictator. Fidel and Raul Castro have been Correa's mentors for many years.

Chicago, IL

