Dissident arrested for protesting during May Day march in Cuba to face show trial
"Freedom begins in the mind and that is something that has to change in Cubans, they are afraid to tell the truth." - Daniel Llorente Miranda The man who defied the Castro regime and exposed its totalitarian nature on May Day has been identified and his name is Daniel Llorente Miranda, age 52 and a taxi driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC