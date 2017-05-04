Dateline: Post-Fidel Cuba
It was around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday when I started hanging some clothes that I hand washed in the bathroom sink of my apartment in Havana's Vedado neighborhood on the clothes line outside. A young man from the city of Santiago de Cuba who is renting the room next door saw me and introduced himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC