Cuba's first luxury hotel opens in Havana

Cuba's first ultra luxury hotel opened its doors Monday in Havana, with guests paying up to US$2,500 a night to stay in five-star comfort on the Communist island. The "Gran Hotel Manzana", part of the Swiss group Kempinski Hotels, is situated in the heart of the Cuban capital in front of the verdant gardens of Parque Central and the grand Alicia Alonso theatre, home to the Cuban National Ballet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.