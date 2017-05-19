CubaNostalgia to feature classic Amer...

CubaNostalgia to feature classic American cars known on the island as 'almendrones'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Those classic old American cars that delight tourists in Cuba and appear in so many photos of Havana will be the theme of this year's 19th edition of CubaNostalgia. But the cars that will be on exhibit aren't from the island; they are from collectors in South Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC