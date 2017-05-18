Cuban Libertarian Party Launched Afte...

Cuban Libertarian Party Launched After Arrest of Libertarian Activists

The Party, named after famed 19th century Cuban independence fighter Jose Marti, is putting up posters of the incarcerated activists around Havana. The Cuban government probably did not expect to inspire the creation of a dissident political party when it arrested libertarian activists Ubaldo Herrera Hernandez and Manuel Velazquez Visea in February.

Chicago, IL

