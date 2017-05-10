Cuban dentist reprimanded on immigration and fraud charges

Eileen Aguila, the Cuban dentist who was charged in January with conspiracy to forge an immigration stamp, and uttering a forged document, had the matters discharged by a city magistrate yesterday. Aguila, 29, first appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on January 23, and was read a charge which stated that between September 12, 2016, and September 14, 2016, at Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, she conspired with a person or persons to forge Guyana Immigration Service arrival and departure stamps in a Republic of Cuba passport.

