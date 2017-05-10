Cuban dentist reprimanded on immigrat...

Cuban dentist reprimanded on immigration and fraud charges

Eileen Aguila, the Cuban dentist who was charged in January with conspiracy to forge an immigration stamp, and uttering a forged document, had the matters discharged by a city magistrate yesterday. Aguila, 29, first appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on January 23, and was read a charge which stated that between September 12, 2016, and September 14, 2016, at Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, she conspired with a person or persons to forge Guyana Immigration Service arrival and departure stamps in a Republic of Cuba passport.

