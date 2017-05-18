Cuba says Zika infections have fallen by over 34%
Cuba registra hasta la fecha 1.847 casos del virus del Zika, cuyos niveles de infestaciA3n han bajado un 34,2 % aunque existen varias provincias con "grandes riesgos", informan este jueves medios oficiales de la isla. Cuba to date has recorded 1,847 cases of Zika virus, whose level of infection has fallen some 34.2% though some provinces face "great risks," official media said on Thursday.
