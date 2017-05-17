Cuba marks International Day Against ...

Cuba marks International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia

22 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

The daughter of Cuban President RaAol Castro on Wednesday led a march through the city of Santa Clara that commemorated the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia. Mariela Castro, who is the director of Cuba's National Center for Sexual Education, which is known by the Spanish acronym CENESEX, and hundreds of her supporters marched to and from El Mejunje, an LGBT cultural center and nightclub near Santa Clara's Parque Vidal.

