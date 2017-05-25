CUBA: Luxury Kempinski Hotel Opens Its Doors In Havana
The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski la Havana is located in the old Manzana de Gomez building on the Parque Central. The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski la Havana, the latest addition to the Kempinski Hotels chain, began receiving guests this week in Havana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC