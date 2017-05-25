CUBA: Luxury Kempinski Hotel Opens It...

CUBA: Luxury Kempinski Hotel Opens Its Doors In Havana

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Cigar Aficionado

The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski la Havana is located in the old Manzana de Gomez building on the Parque Central. The Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski la Havana, the latest addition to the Kempinski Hotels chain, began receiving guests this week in Havana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC