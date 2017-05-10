Cuba gets its first luxury mall

Cuba gets its first luxury mall

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: South China Morning Post

A man walks in front of the Manzana de Gomez Kempinski five-star hotel in Havana. the business arm of the Cuban military has transformed a century-old shopping arcade into the five-story Manzana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr 14 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC