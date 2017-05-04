Communist-ruled Cubahosts first transgender Mass
MATANZAS, Cuba - For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking. Rainbow flags decorated the chapel, while the pastors, who had flown in from Brazil, Canada and the United States, wore stoles in the trans hues of light blue, pink and white and the congregation swayed to Caribbean beats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC