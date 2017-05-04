Communist-ruled Cuba hosts first tran...

Communist-ruled Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking. Trans pastor Cindy Bourgeois from Canada and trans Baptist reverend Allyson Robinson from the U.S. listen to trans pastor Alexya Salvador from Brazil during a mass in Matanzas, Cuba, May 5, 2017.

