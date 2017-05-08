Castro dictatorship arrests democracy...

Castro dictatorship arrests democracy activists in Cuba advocating for free elections

12 hrs ago

CubaDecide , an independent campaign based in Cuba calling for free and fair elections on the island, has put out a press release informing that three of their coordinators have been arrested by Cuban State Security. The arrests took place right before the arrival in Havana of Rosa Maria Paya , one of the organization's leaders.

Chicago, IL

