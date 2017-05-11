Burn Bans Continue Through The Weekend

Smoky air from the wildfire in Starkey Wilderness Preserve in Pasco County has changed the school day schedule for River Ridge Middle and High schools for the rest of the week. The usual 7:30 am start time will move to 10:45 am with the school day over at 5:10 pm.

