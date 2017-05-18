A Peek Inside Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Cuba's First New 5-Star Hotel
Havana's hot right now, and not just because it's 90 degrees in the shade there this time of year. Ever since the Obama administration began began to open up last year, this close Caribbean neighbor has become a must-visit for many who'd shied away when it was taboo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Conde Nast Traveler.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC