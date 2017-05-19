95-year-old recalls life in 'real Cuba'

95-year-old recalls life in 'real Cuba'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KCCommunityNews.com

When Cathy Baldwin visits Cuba first the first time in 60 years, she'll use her Cuban passport, even though both of her parents were American citizens when she was born. "I have to get a special visa for Cuban-born people," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCommunityNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC