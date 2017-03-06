SUNY Potsdam signs agreement with Uni...

SUNY Potsdam signs agreement with Universidad de Cienfuegos

A unique educational partnership was formalized last week between SUNY Potsdam and the Universidad de Cienfuegos in Cuba, where SUNY Potsdam signed an official memorandum of understanding with the Cuban university for a long-term international collaboration that involves students, faculty and staff of both institutions. In addition, the State University of New York system signed an agreement with the Cuban Ministry of Education, the first of its kind between Cuban and U.S. institutions.

