Reports from Cuba: The Prosecution Asks For Three Years In Prison For The Opponent Eduardo Cardet
The prosecution has maintained its original request for three years of deprivation of liberty for the opponent, who has been detained since November 30 and charged with "attack on authority." The trial was held in the Municipal Court of Gibara and the sentence will be handed down on March 20. The arrest occurred in a violent manner outside the activist's home in the municipality of Velasco, where he lives and works in the Family Clinic office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
