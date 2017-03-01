Reports from Cuba: Cuban regime redoubles its assault on the private sector
Marino Murillo, the presumptive tsar of economic reforms in Cuba, a prime minister with broad powers, passed up a seat in the first row next to the senior staff of a long-lived revolution governed by an exclusive club of elders who, as a group, have lived almost 500 years, to take a seat in the third row, far from the spotlight and the cameras. In closed societies, where rumors are more truthful than the information offered by the State press, you have to learn to read between the lines.
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|Tourists from Canada and England report illness...
|Feb 17
|Castro
|1
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ...
|Jan '17
|Don from Canada
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan '17
|Don from Canada
|2
