PETA activists in lettuce bikinis cal...

PETA activists in lettuce bikinis call for a vegan revolution in Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The ''lettuce ladies,'' PETA-affiliated animal rights activists clad in lettuce bikinis, rally in Havana, Cuba for a vegan diet. "Eat your vegetables, not your greens," was the slogan on signs held by the so-called 'Lettuce Ladies' in Havana, Cuba, on Thursday as they travelled from Florida in salad bikinis to rally for a vegan revolution on the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Feb 25 Death on 2 Legs 9
News Tourists from Canada and England report illness... Feb 17 Castro 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Reports from Cuba: Havana 'paladares,' between ... Jan '17 Don from Canada 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan '17 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC