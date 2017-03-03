PETA activists in lettuce bikinis call for a vegan revolution in Cuba

The ''lettuce ladies,'' PETA-affiliated animal rights activists clad in lettuce bikinis, rally in Havana, Cuba for a vegan diet. "Eat your vegetables, not your greens," was the slogan on signs held by the so-called 'Lettuce Ladies' in Havana, Cuba, on Thursday as they travelled from Florida in salad bikinis to rally for a vegan revolution on the island.

