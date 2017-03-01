More

The Anita Shapolsky Gallery is presenting 'Latin Implosion!' a selection of works by four 20th century masters of Latin American art, including Rodolfo Abularach, Mario Bencomo, Perez Celis, and Agustin Fernandez. Each of these four artists seeks to explore the sensory overload within each human interaction or experience.

