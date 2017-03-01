Local leaders see potential trade opportunities with Cuba
A trio of local leaders believe the Northeast Mississippi region stands well positioned to benefit should any further economic thaw occur between the U.S. and Cuba. Last week, Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, City Council President Lynn Bryan and Community Development Foundation President and CEO David Rumbarger traveled to Cuba on a trip hosted by the Mississippi Development Authority.
